Iola softball cruises to doubleheader sweep

The pitching of Elza Clift and Zoie Hesse and hits from up and down the lineup paved the way Tuesday for Iola to win its first two games of the season against Crest. Iola hosts Chanute Friday; The Lady Lancers are at Uniontown Thursday.

March 20, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Iola HIgh's Brooklyn Holloway, right, slides into third base as Crest's Delaney Ramsey scrambles for the ball Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

It didn’t take long for Iola High’s softball team to hit high gear Tuesday.

The Mustangs opened the season in fine fashion Tuesday, rolling past visiting Crest 21-6 and 15-0.

“It was a fun way to start,” IHS head coach Chris Weide said. “I’m pretty excited about what we have.”

As could be expected, Iola received contributions from several sources.

Freshman Zoie Hesse, who missed practice Monday because of illness, overcame some early jitters, and wound up shutting down the Lady Lancer offense, allowing one hit over four innings in the opener.

