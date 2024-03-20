Iola softball cruises to doubleheader sweep

It didn’t take long for Iola High’s softball team to hit high gear Tuesday.

The Mustangs opened the season in fine fashion Tuesday, rolling past visiting Crest 21-6 and 15-0.

“It was a fun way to start,” IHS head coach Chris Weide said. “I’m pretty excited about what we have.”

As could be expected, Iola received contributions from several sources.

Freshman Zoie Hesse, who missed practice Monday because of illness, overcame some early jitters, and wound up shutting down the Lady Lancer offense, allowing one hit over four innings in the opener.