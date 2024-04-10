 | Wed, Apr 10, 2024
Iola softball sweeps Anderson County

Iola High's softball day started with three first-inning home runs, and ended with Iola slamming the door on a potential Anderson County rally to sweep the Bulldogs

April 10, 2024 - 3:18 PM

Iola High's Reese Curry returned to the lineup Tuesday at Anderson County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GARNETT — The tone was set from the first batter of the game Tuesday.

Iola High’s Mustangs got out to early leads in both ends of their doubleheader against Anderson County, including three home runs in the first inning of the opener, and relied on the pitching of Elza Clift and Zoie Hesse to slam the door on any potential Lady Bulldog rallies, winning 5-1 and 10-8.

“Beating Anderson County is huge, but it’s just a step in the direction we need to go,” Mustang head coach Chris Weide said.

Leadoff hitter Elza Clift gave the Mustangs an early jolt in the top of the game.

After trying twice to bunt her way on, missing both for strikes, Clift was forced to swing away on the third pitch of the game.

