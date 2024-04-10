Iola softball sweeps Anderson County

GARNETT — The tone was set from the first batter of the game Tuesday.

Iola High’s Mustangs got out to early leads in both ends of their doubleheader against Anderson County, including three home runs in the first inning of the opener, and relied on the pitching of Elza Clift and Zoie Hesse to slam the door on any potential Lady Bulldog rallies, winning 5-1 and 10-8.

“Beating Anderson County is huge, but it’s just a step in the direction we need to go,” Mustang head coach Chris Weide said.

Leadoff hitter Elza Clift gave the Mustangs an early jolt in the top of the game.

After trying twice to bunt her way on, missing both for strikes, Clift was forced to swing away on the third pitch of the game.