Iola Special Olympics compete at SEK Regional in Pittsburg

The Iola High Special Olympics unified basketball and cheer teams met at the annual SEK Regional event at Pittsburg State University on Wednesday. The cheer team took home a gold medal and the basketball team had many top individual placers.

February 9, 2023 - 2:41 PM

The Iola Special Olympics unified team on Friday, September 30. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

PITTSBURG — The Iola High Special Olympics basketball and Unified Sports Cheer teams stacked up at the SEK Regional event at Pittsburg State University on Wednesday.

It was the cheerleading team’s first appearance at the event, where they earned a gold medal for their performance. The team performed a routine of two cheers and a few jumps and kicks and included cheerleaders from Iola Elementary School as well as Iola High School.

The Iola Elementary schoolers included Bella Hall, Phoenix Means and Eryx Means and the high-schoolers were Cali Riley, Khloeigh Shafer and Kinzey Wilhelm. 

