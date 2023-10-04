Iola sweeps competition at Prairie View

LA CYGNE — The Iola High volleyball won their matches at Prairie View Tuesday.

The Mustangs (16-9; 5-3 Pioneer League) knocked down Burlington with ease in two sets before taking down Prairie View in three sets. Iola has gone 10-3 in the past two weeks since their second-place finish at the Burlington tournament in mid-September.

“I knew once this team got a couple wins everything was going to click,” Iola head coach Amanda Holman said. “Right now we’re starting to show that with all the experience we’re only getting better. This year we’re making our big run.”