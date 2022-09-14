Iola splits at Prairie View

PRAIRIE VIEW — The Iola High School volleyball team opened up league play at Prairie View on Tuesday, splitting their matchups with Wellsville and Prairie View.

Against Wellsville, the Mustangs fell in three sets, 25-20, 23-25 and 16-25. Iola got off to a strong start but couldn’t finish the match, losing steam in the final two sets.

“The team started the night very strong,” said Iola head coach Amanda Holman. “We dug ourselves a hole in the second set against Wellsville and weren’t quite able to overcome that. The third set our youth showed, as we panicked. But it was a good experience for us to learn from.”