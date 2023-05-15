 | Mon, May 15, 2023
Iola takes on Pioneer League meet

The annual Pioneer League track and field meet took place at Anderson County last Thursday and Iola finished in fifth place as a team. Check on all of the results below.

May 15, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Iola’s Eli Adams, left, runs a leg of the boys 4X800 meter relay alongside a Santa Fe Trail runner. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

GARNETT — The Iola High track and field team competed at the Pioneer League Championship at Anderson County High school Thursday. 

Iola took fifth place as a team on both the boys and girls sides. Mustangs earned top placements across the board individually including Karingten Hall winning first place in the girls 100-meter dash and Jesse Taylor taking second place in the boys 3200-meter run. 

On the girls side, Prairie View won first place as a team while Santa Fe Trail placed second, Burlington came in third and Anderson County took fourth place. For the boys, Wellsville snatched first place while Burlington and Santa Fe Trail rounded out the top three. 

