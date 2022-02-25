 | Sat, Feb 26, 2022
Iola takes playoff berth with overtime thriller

The Mustangs beat Santa Fe Trail 63-59. Iola's Landon Weide and Tyler Boeken had stellar nights

February 25, 2022 - 5:34 PM

Iola High's Eli Adams is fouled as he goes up for a shot attempt against Santa Fe Trail Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CARBONDALE — There was a chance, however remote, that Iola High’s boys could have been on the outside looking in for the upcoming Class 4A playoffs.

Had the Mustangs lost their regular season finale Thursday, and Ottawa and Fort Scott won their games, it would have created a four-team tie for the final two playoff slots.

“It looked like we were gonna be in, no matter what,” Mustang head coach Luke Bycroft explained, noting the tiebreaker included such things as overall point differential.

