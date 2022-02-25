Iola takes playoff berth with overtime thriller

CARBONDALE — There was a chance, however remote, that Iola High’s boys could have been on the outside looking in for the upcoming Class 4A playoffs.

Had the Mustangs lost their regular season finale Thursday, and Ottawa and Fort Scott won their games, it would have created a four-team tie for the final two playoff slots.

“It looked like we were gonna be in, no matter what,” Mustang head coach Luke Bycroft explained, noting the tiebreaker included such things as overall point differential.