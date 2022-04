NEODESHA — It took a couple of weeks, and a flurry of cancellations and postponements, but Iola High’s tennis team was finally able to open the 2022 season.

A pair of varsity players, Sam Fager and Ethan Riebel, traveled to Neodesha Saturday.

Riebel, playing in no. 2 singles, went 3-1 on the day to snare second place.