PITTSBURG — The Iola High tennis team matched up in Pittsburg last Thursday.

Iola took fourth place as a team while Pittsburg, Fort Scott and Labette County placed in the top three as teams. Columbus rounded out the pack at fifth place.

Payton Kern and Trapper Boren played singles while Ethan Riebel teamed up with Brody Thompson and Zach Pfaff was with Luke Wicoff in doubles action. The Mustangs have been picking up their play each meet the deeper they get into the season.