ALTAMONT — Iola High’s track and field athletes were treated to a novel sight Thursday as they opened the 2024 season at the Labette County Invitational.

The Mustang thinclads were greeted by sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, a radical departure from the notoriously gloomy weather that traditionally has befallen IHS when they ventured to the home of the Grizzlies.

“I think this is the first time I’ve seen the sun here,” joked Mustang head coach David Daugharthy.