Iola to host local tournament

The Iola High boys and girls will welcome local schools Humboldt, Marmaton Valley, Crest and Yates Center to their home court for a tournament next week.

January 12, 2023 - 2:03 PM

Iola girls basketball junior Jackie Fager (5) dribbles the ball near a Fort Scott defender in a game on Tuesday, January 3. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Iola High boys and girls are hosting the “War on 54,” a home basketball tournament tipping off Tuesday. Other schools signed up to participate include those from Humboldt, Crest, Marmaton Valley and Yates Center. 

Iola High School and Iola Elementary School will be the pair of locations hosting a grand total of 24 games stretched out over three days. The boys and girls will compete in different brackets. The games will begin on Tuesday and continue on Thursday and Friday. 

Tuesday

