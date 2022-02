A busy week lies ahead as postseason basketball begins for most area schools.

Iola High’s boys, who punched their ticket to the Class 4A Substate, will travel to Bishop Miege at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fifteenth seed Iola (6-14) has won four of its last five, and will take on the defending 4A champion and perennial sports power Stags squad. Miege (16-4) is the second seed.