The Iola High baseball team put on a show for the home crowd when they took down Independence 12-2 in the Mustangs’ season opener Tuesday afternoon.

The senior Mustangs played a large part. Brandon McKarnin threw four innings of hitless, shutout baseball. Jarrett Herrmann also belted a three-run dinger in a big offensive fifth inning to seal the win.

McKarnin had four strikeouts before Mac Leonard came on in relief.