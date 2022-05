HUMBOLDT — In a season already filled with some memorable ups and downs for Iola High, Tuesday may have topped them all.

The Mustang softball squad celebrated Senior Night by rallying late to knock off Wellsville 4-3, and then roared from behind after trailing 8-0 in the nightcap for a dazzling 12-10 victory.

The wins give Iola (9-7) seven victories in its last eight contests.