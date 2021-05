WELLSVILLE — Stop us if you’ve heard this before.

Iola High’s softball team followed a familiar route to get to victory Tuesday, with rock-solid pitching, aggressive baserunning and more than a few flashes of spectacular defense.

Tack on the ability to get runners home, particularly with two outs, and you have the recipe for what is now a nine-game winning streak after Iola dumped host Wellsville, 5-0 and 8-4.