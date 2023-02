The Iola High powerlifting team hosted a home meet Saturday with 14 other schools in attendance.

Iola came away with team victories for both the girls and boys teams. The Mustang boys placed first out of 13 schools while the Mustang girls finished first out of 11 schools.

Iola boys set 41 personal records, 22 of 43 lifters scored points, 26 earned medals, and six were top-three finishers. Brock Sander was the top lifter with a 5.2 average.