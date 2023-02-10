 | Sat, Feb 11, 2023
Iola wrestlers tangle at league

A trio of Iola High wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes at the Pioneer league meet in Wellsville on Thursday. They were Wyatt Westervelt, Korbin Cloud and Isaac Hopkins.

February 10, 2023

Iola’s Wyatt Westervelt pins a West Elk wrestler in a home meet on Thursday, Feb. 4. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

WELLSVILLE — The Iola High wrestling team took to the mats at the Pioneer League wrestling championships on Thursday evening. 

Wyatt Westervelt, Korbin Cloud and Isaac Hopkins placed in the top three in their respective weight classes. Three other Iola wrestlers matched up in Trapper Boren, Griffin Westervelt and Xander Sellman. 

“This team has come together very well and it’s fun to watch,” Iola head coach Jason Bates lauded the team’s camaraderie. “Seeing our guys come up to the side of the mat to cheer on their teammates brings a ton of energy and really helps our wrestlers.”

