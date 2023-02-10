Iola wrestlers tangle at league

WELLSVILLE — The Iola High wrestling team took to the mats at the Pioneer League wrestling championships on Thursday evening.

Wyatt Westervelt, Korbin Cloud and Isaac Hopkins placed in the top three in their respective weight classes. Three other Iola wrestlers matched up in Trapper Boren, Griffin Westervelt and Xander Sellman.

“This team has come together very well and it’s fun to watch,” Iola head coach Jason Bates lauded the team’s camaraderie. “Seeing our guys come up to the side of the mat to cheer on their teammates brings a ton of energy and really helps our wrestlers.”