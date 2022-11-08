 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Iola’s Herrmann signs to Cowley baseball

The senior slugger helped lead the Mustangs to the 4A state championship and led Iola in nearly every hitting statistical category last season.

November 8, 2022 - 3:16 PM

Iola High School senior Jarrett Herrmann, center, smiles with his family in attendance to witness him sign a national letter of intent to play baseball at Cowley College in Ark City. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Iola High senior Jarrett Herrmann signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball at Cowley College next year. 

Herrmann has excelled at the plate the past three years and was a key part of the Mustangs reaching the state championship game this past spring. Iola finished the season with an overall mark of 16-5 and went 9-3 in Pioneer district play. 

The senior slugger led Iola in nearly every hitting statistical category last season including when he mashed for a .704 batting average, 19 hits, 13 RBIs and two home runs. The hitter was a major part of his team scoring 77 runs and combining for a .379 batting average. 

