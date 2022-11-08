Iola’s Herrmann signs to Cowley baseball

Iola High senior Jarrett Herrmann signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball at Cowley College next year.

Herrmann has excelled at the plate the past three years and was a key part of the Mustangs reaching the state championship game this past spring. Iola finished the season with an overall mark of 16-5 and went 9-3 in Pioneer district play.

The senior slugger led Iola in nearly every hitting statistical category last season including when he mashed for a .704 batting average, 19 hits, 13 RBIs and two home runs. The hitter was a major part of his team scoring 77 runs and combining for a .379 batting average.