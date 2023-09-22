 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola’s Middle Mustangs open Homecoming 

Iola's Middle Mustangs came out strong and took down Santa Fe Trail in their seventh grade matchup Thursday. The eighth grade Mustangs ended up on the losing end of a physical battle.

By

Sports

September 22, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Iola eighth grader Reginald Davis III hauls in a long pass against Santa Fe Trail. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Iola’s Middle School football teams welcomed Santa Fe Trail to town Thursday and split their matchups. 

The seventh grade Mustangs scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters for a 20-14 win before Iola’s eighth grade team was outmuscled in a 28-8 loss. Iola only suited up 11 Mustangs in their eighth grade game. 

“It was iron man football today. The boys worked their tails off, and I am proud of that,” Iola head coach Scott Ellis said. “We will learn from it and get back to it.”

Related
September 15, 2023
January 31, 2023
November 3, 2022
October 27, 2022
Most Popular