Iola’s Middle Mustangs open Homecoming 

Iola’s Middle School football teams welcomed Santa Fe Trail to town Thursday and split their matchups.

The seventh grade Mustangs scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters for a 20-14 win before Iola’s eighth grade team was outmuscled in a 28-8 loss. Iola only suited up 11 Mustangs in their eighth grade game.

“It was iron man football today. The boys worked their tails off, and I am proud of that,” Iola head coach Scott Ellis said. “We will learn from it and get back to it.”