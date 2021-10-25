Iola’s season ends at substate

ALTAMONT— Iola High’s volleyball team traveled to Labette County Saturday for the sub-state tournament. The day didn’t go as the Mustangs would have wanted. Iola lost 2-0 in a play-in game against Topeka-Hayden to determine who would play Labette County in round one.

Iola struggled to find a rhythm and lost the first set 25-8. The second set was closer, but Iola lost 25-16.

Jenna and Reese Curry both had three kills. Ally Ellis had three solo blocks and three block assists. Chloe Sell was 11/12 on digs in the match.