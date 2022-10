The Iola Mustangs dropped their homecoming football game to Burlington on Friday, 20-18.

Even with the defeat, the Mustangs may have found a second-half identity. Iola outscored the Wildcats 18-7 in the second half. Last week, the Mustangs outscored Anderson County 21-0 in the second half.

Burlington got on the scoreboard first when Cam Stadel rushed the ball in from one yard out for a 7-0 Wildcat advantage with seven minutes left in the first half.