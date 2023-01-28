 | Sat, Jan 28, 2023
Iola downed by Burlington on the road

The Mustangs allowed turnovers and poor rebounding mixed with a lights out shooting performance from Burlington to be taken down on the road in their first game since the War on 54 Tournament Friday night.

Sports

January 27, 2023 - 11:34 PM

Iola's Mac Leonard (10) goes for a shot against some Burlington defenders. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

BURLINGTON — The Iola High boys basketball team allowed turnovers and bad rebounding to get the best of them in a 69-48 loss at Burlington on Friday night.

The Mustangs (6-7; 1-3) got down big early when the Wildcats began the game on a 7-0 scoring run before taking a 10-3 advantage midway through the first quarter.

Hayden Sides led Burlington’s early offensive attack when he knocked down a couple of three’s in the first. Burlington couldn’t seem to miss from the floor in the first half as they combined to hit four three’s.

