Iola downed by Burlington on the road

BURLINGTON — The Iola High boys basketball team allowed turnovers and bad rebounding to get the best of them in a 69-48 loss at Burlington on Friday night.

The Mustangs (6-7; 1-3) got down big early when the Wildcats began the game on a 7-0 scoring run before taking a 10-3 advantage midway through the first quarter.

Hayden Sides led Burlington’s early offensive attack when he knocked down a couple of three’s in the first. Burlington couldn’t seem to miss from the floor in the first half as they combined to hit four three’s.