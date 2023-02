FORT SCOTT — Iola senior wrestler Wyatt Westervelt qualified Saturday to compete in the upcoming 4A state championship meet.

Westervelt defeated Prairie View’s Trevor Brooks in the consolation semifinal round of the 190-pound class by a 7-6 decision at the 4A Regional in Fort Scott.

“Being our only senior, it means a lot that he’s a two-time state qualifier,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. Westervelt also competed at the state level as a junior.