Iowa State QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and was charged Tuesday with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling.

The criminal complaint said Dekkers placed 366 online bets worth more than $2,799. According to documents, those bets included 26 Iowa State athletic events and a 2021 football game with Oklahoma State when Dekkers was a backup. He did not play in the game, which Iowa State won 24-21.

The Des Moines Register was first to report the charge against Dekkers, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns last year and was expected to start again this season. His attorney said he would skip preseason camp.