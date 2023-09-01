 | Fri, Sep 01, 2023
Isner set to retire after US Open loss 

John Isner has headed off into retirement after losing in singles and doubles at the U.S. Open. The 38-year-old American was beaten in final-set tiebreakers in both matches. That included a five-set exit against Michael Mmoh in singles before a packed house at the Grandstand at Flushing Meadows.

September 1, 2023 - 3:42 PM

John Isner returns the ball against Andy Murray during the second round of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 NEW YORK (AP) — John Isner rested his chin on clasped hands, the words coming slowly, the tears welling in his eyes, as he spoke during a news conference at the U.S. Open on Thursday, his last day as a professional tennis player. 

“It’s been a huge part of my life. It’s tough to say goodbye. It’s not easy,” the 38-year-old American said. “But eventually, this day would come. It’s hard to prepare for the emotions of it.” 

As career-ending days go, it would be hard to come up with a more appropriate way for Isner to bow out than a pair of final-set tiebreakers — one in singles, one in doubles — and, while he would have preferred a victory or two, of course, he did appreciate the raucous crowd support and standing ovations he was showered with at each defeat. 

