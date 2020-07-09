Menu Search Log in

Ivy League becomes first Division I conference to cancel fall sports

The Ivy League has suspended all fall sports for 2020, becoming the first Division I conference to fall victim to COVID-19.

July 9, 2020 - 10:43 AM

Brown University football coach James Perry at practice last season Photo by Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal

The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports, including football, leaving open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the coronavirus pandemic is better controlled by then.

“We simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk,” the Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a statement.

“We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility — and that is the basis for this difficult decision.”

