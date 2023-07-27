 | Thu, Jul 27, 2023
James sends thanks; family is healthy 

LeBron James says his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest. The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday.

Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

