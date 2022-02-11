 | Fri, Feb 11, 2022
LeBron and Durant choose teams for NBA All-Star game

Kevin Durant and LeBron James drafted their teams for the NBA All-Star game later this month. Durant snubbed his now-ex teamamate James Harden

The NBA has begun branding efforts to promote its All Star Game and weekend of festivities in Cleveland with a sign posted next the Script Cleveland in Voinovich Park, January 20, 2022.

Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden on the day their partnership in Brooklyn ended.

Durant kept passing on Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft until LeBron James had to take him Thursday with the last pick, bringing some petty comedy to the process.

James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant took Joel Embiid, whose Philadelphia 76ers agreed to the trade with Brooklyn that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.

