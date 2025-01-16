Jayhawks fall at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 25 points in his second start of the season to lead No. 2 Iowa State to a 74-57 win over No. 9 Kansas on Wednesday night, the Cyclones’ 12th straight victory.

The Cyclones (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) entered with their highest ranking in program history but without one of their key starters in forward Milan Momcilovic, who’s out indefinitely with a left hand injury.

Jones, who scored a season-high 26 points off the bench against Texas Tech on Saturday, looked just as comfortable starting in Momcilovic’s place. He made his first six shots and finished 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Dishon Jackson tied his season high with 17 points in his first appearance off the bench this season. Joshua Jefferson posted his sixth double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger earned his 12th win against a top-10 opponent, tying Johnny Orr for the most in school history. Otzelberger is in his fourth season; Orr coached the Cyclones for 14.

Zeke Mayo led the Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2) with 17 points, and Dajuan Harris Jr. added eight.

Takeaways

Kansas: The Jayhawks committed 17 turnovers and were outrebounded 43-33 while taking their first Big 12 road loss.

Iowa State: The Cyclones beat Kansas for the third straight time in Ames and extended their home win streak to 28 games.

Key moment

The Jayhawks cut a 12-point deficit to five late in the game, but their momentum was halted when they failed to get the rebound on Jefferson’s missed free throw. That led to Tamin Lipsey’s 3 from the wing that put the Cyclones up 61-52 with 4:10 left.

Key stat

Jones had 20 points in the first half but was held scoreless for over 18 minutes in the second.

Up next

Iowa State visits West Virginia on Saturday. Kansas hosts Kansas State on the same day.