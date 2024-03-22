 | Fri, Mar 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Jayhawks get benefit of friendly whistle to stave off Samord

The Kansas Jayhawks withstood a furious comeback attempt from the Samford Bulldogs Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks will return to tourney action Saturday against Gonzaga.

By

Sports

March 22, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) puts up a shot against Oakland during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake of Kansas swears he got fouled. If he did, Samford’s A.J. Staton-McCray insisted, then “I guess Casper hit him.”

The fourth-seeded Jayhawks took advantage of what looked like a phantom foul in the waning seconds Thursday night that set up two key free throws by Timberlake for a 93-89 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 13th-seeded Bulldogs used their frenetic press and deep bench to trim a 22-point deficit to one with less than a minute left. They were trapping KU in the backcourt when Timberlake took a long pass in stride as he was streaking toward the basket.

Related
March 6, 2024
February 13, 2024
November 1, 2023
March 15, 2018
Most Popular