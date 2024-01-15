 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Jayhawks surge past No. 9 Oklahoma

Kansas cut down on its turnovers Saturday, and in so doing, picked up a 78-66 win over ninth-ranked Oklahoma, to rebound from a disappointing loss earlier in the week at Central Florida. The Jayhawks travel to Oklahoma State Tuesday.

Sports

January 15, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr. (24) reacts after a foul during the first half against Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 3 Kansas surged past No. 9 Oklahoma 78-66 Saturday, extending its winning streak over the Sooners to six games.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (14-2, 2-1 Big 12) with 24 points and 14 rebounds. KJ Adams had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Dajuan Harris had eight assists and no turnovers.

The Jayhawks committed two turnovers in the entire game, something the players said was an emphasis after combining for 35 in their last two games. Kansas coach Bill Self thought otherwise.

