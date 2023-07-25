Jaylen Brown, Celtics ink biggest deal in NBA History

The Celtics have locked in Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the upcoming decade after agreeing to a five-year $304 million supermax extension with the All-Star on Tuesday.

A league source confirmed to MassLive that the deal will be fully guaranteed with no fifth-year player option. Brown will also get a trade kicker from Boston as part of the deal. The new contract will kick in during the 2024-25 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal by year with eight percent raises for each season after Brown earns 35 percent of the projected salary cap in the first season of the new deal.