 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ink biggest deal in NBA History

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It's the richest deal in NBA history. It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer. 

By

Sports

July 25, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket during the fourth quarter of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden on May 14, 2023, in Boston. (Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS)

The Celtics have locked in Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the upcoming decade after agreeing to a five-year $304 million supermax extension with the All-Star on Tuesday.

A league source confirmed to MassLive that the deal will be fully guaranteed with no fifth-year player option. Brown will also get a trade kicker from Boston as part of the deal. The new contract will kick in during the 2024-25 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the deal by year with eight percent raises for each season after Brown earns 35 percent of the projected salary cap in the first season of the new deal.

Related
September 8, 2020
May 21, 2018
April 30, 2018
April 17, 2018
Most Popular