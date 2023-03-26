Jerome Tang refused to let K-State players mope after loss

In the moments after Kansas State’s excruciating 79-76 loss to Florida Atlantic in an Elite Eight game on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, coach Jerome Tang posted up in the hallway leading to the K-State locker room.
Then he waited and greeted every crestfallen member of the Wildcat entourage with a hand slap and a “Head up!” directive.
Once inside, he promptly elaborated on the idea as he addressed the captivating team that had fallen just short of the school’s first Final Four since 1964.
