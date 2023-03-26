 | Sun, Mar 26, 2023
Jerome Tang refused to let K-State players mope after loss

'He said if this is the worst thing that we have to go through, then our life will be pretty damned good,' said Marquis Nowell.

Sports

March 26, 2023 - 7:27 AM

Kansas State coach Jerome Tang tries to rally his team late during the second half of the East Regional Final against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

In the moments after Kansas State’s excruciating 79-76 loss to Florida Atlantic in an Elite Eight game on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, coach Jerome Tang posted up in the hallway leading to the K-State locker room.

Then he waited and greeted every crestfallen member of the Wildcat entourage with a hand slap and a “Head up!” directive.

Once inside, he promptly elaborated on the idea as he addressed the captivating team that had fallen just short of the school’s first Final Four since 1964.

