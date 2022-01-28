 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Johnson’s second career picks up speed

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson picked up IndyCar last season, now he is in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and the all-electric Race of Champions.

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, holds his daughter, Lydia Norriss on the grid prior to the NTT IndyCar Series Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Aug. 14, 2021 in Indianapolis. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

Jimmie Johnson gave the best years of his athletic life to NASCAR and received plenty in return.

When he decided to walk away from the sport and spotlight after the 2020 season, Johnson was not finished racing. Like the fine-tuned machines he drives, the 46-year-old is not built to sit in neutral.

Johnson’s extraordinary run in stock cars — 83 Cup Series wins, 7 championships and more than $150 million in on-track earnings — provided him the freedom to get behind the wheel of whatever, whenever and wherever he chooses.

