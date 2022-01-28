Johnson’s second career picks up speed

Jimmie Johnson gave the best years of his athletic life to NASCAR and received plenty in return.

When he decided to walk away from the sport and spotlight after the 2020 season, Johnson was not finished racing. Like the fine-tuned machines he drives, the 46-year-old is not built to sit in neutral.

Johnson’s extraordinary run in stock cars — 83 Cup Series wins, 7 championships and more than $150 million in on-track earnings — provided him the freedom to get behind the wheel of whatever, whenever and wherever he chooses.