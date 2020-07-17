Menu Search Log in

Jones’ signing will keep Chiefs in title hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs keeping DT Chris Jones will keep KC in contention for Super Bowl trophies for the foreseeable future.

By

Sports

July 17, 2020 - 4:04 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones rushes Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in the second half Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Remember when the Chiefs couldn’t have nice things?

Now, they apparently want all of the nice things.

The team that used to be awful, then decent, then appeared to be peaking at good enough to lose in the playoffs is now the NFL’s champion, with a stated mission of creating a dynasty backed up by top-to-bottom commitment.

