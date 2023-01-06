Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim share laughs

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jordan Spieth knew Tom Kim had game. He just didn’t know about Kim’s appetite.

Spieth and Kim have been loosely connected in recent months without ever really knowing each other. That changed over the holidays.

The 20-year-old South Korean was looking for a U.S. base last summer when he chose Dallas, the hometown of Spieth. Kim needed a place to play and practice and chose Trinity Forest, where Cameron McCormick has a state-of-the-art teaching facility. It made sense for Kim to ask McCormick if he could help keep his game in order.