BOSTON (AP) — It’s a rare thing for a Red Sox fan to cheer for a member of the New York Yankees.

Aaron Judge caused some of Boston’s faithful to make an exception on his latest visit to Fenway Park

Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs, Gleyber Torres had a go-ahead three-run double in the 10th inning and the Yankees held on to beat the Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday night.