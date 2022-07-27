Junior Legion squad falls in state tourney opener

GREAT BEND — Runs were at a premium Wednesday for Iola’s A Indian Junior American Legion baseball squad.

The Indians left four runners in scoring position against the tough pitching of Overbrook, falling 6-2 in the opening round of the Junior American Legion State Tournament.

The loss does not eliminate the Indians from a potential state title, but they must win their next two games — Thursday against Newton and Friday against Pittsburg — to have a realistic shot at advancing to the championship bracket Saturday.