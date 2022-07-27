 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Junior Legion squad falls in state tourney opener

Iola's A American Legion team dropped a 6-2 decision to Overbrook to open the Junior Legion State Tournament in Great Bend. Iola is back in action Thursday and Friday evening to wrap up pool play.

Sports

July 27, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Cole Mathes of the Iola A Indians bats in a game earlier this season. On Wednesday, Mathes hit an RBI double in the Indians' 6-2 loss to Overbrook to open the Junior Legion State Tournament in Great Bend. Photo by Richard Luken

GREAT BEND — Runs were at a premium Wednesday for Iola’s A Indian Junior American Legion baseball squad.

The Indians left four runners in scoring position against the tough pitching of Overbrook, falling 6-2 in the opening round of the Junior American Legion State Tournament.

The loss does not eliminate the Indians from a potential state title, but they must win their next two games — Thursday against Newton and Friday against Pittsburg — to have a realistic shot at advancing to the championship bracket Saturday.

