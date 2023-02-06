 | Mon, Feb 06, 2023
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach

The 42-year-old from England had not won since Torrey Pines in 2019, when he was No. 1 in the world. He had fallen well out of the top 50. Rose has been eligible for every major dating to the 2010 British Open, and that streak was in jeopardy until winning.

February 6, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 27, 2019. (Photo by K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose took all the drama out of a long week with three quick birdies that sent him to a three-shot victory Monday in the wind-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ending four years without winning and making him eligible for the Masters.

Rose played it safe down the closing holes, finishing with four simple pars for a 6-under 66, three shots clear of Brendon Todd (65) and Brandon Wu (66).

“An incredible week from start to finish with so much happening in my favor,” Rose said.

