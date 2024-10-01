 | Tue, Oct 01, 2024
JV tennis competes at Chanute

Iola's junior varsity tennis players competed in Chanute Monday.

October 1, 2024 - 2:40 PM

Iola High's Maya Shaughnessy hits an overhead shot in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Iola High sent some of its less-experienced tennis players to Chanute for a junior varsity tournament Monday.

“We have some very new players who are becoming better and better by the day,” Mustang head coach Chris Belknap said. “They played very well.”

Iola’s Abby Jerome, competing in No. 1 singles action, fell to Brilynn Ward of Chanute, 6-0, and to Jocelyn Hess of Pittsburg, 6-1.

Iola High’s Donneasha Loving takes a swing in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
iola high’s Evie Schooler competes in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
In No. 1 doubles play, Iola’s Evie Schooler and Donneasha Loving dropped a 6-0 decision to Willow Vaughn and Gracie Wheeler of Chanute, and fell 6-3 to Madi and Emma Cook of Fort Scott.

Maya Shaughnessy and Lauryn Tisdale played in No. 2 doubles. They fell, 6-0, to Elizabeth Brothers and Leia Varghters of Labette County, and 6-4 to Aurora Parker-Collins and Valentina Fernandez of Pittsburg.

