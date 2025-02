MOUND CITY — Marmaton Valley High’s junior varsity team wrapped up its 2024-25 season Friday with a 41-36 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

Kaden McVey led the Wildcat JV with 22 points, followed by Thomas Allee with eight, Kris McVey with five, Dagan Barney with four and Ethan Lawson with two.