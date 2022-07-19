 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

K-State, KU coaches gear up for Big 12 gauntlet

Kansas State's Chris Klieman and Kansas's Lance Leipold have high hopes for the upcoming college football season, even with the Big 12 in a state of flux.

By

Sports

July 19, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after his team took down #5 Oklahoma 48-41 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Photo by TNS

Last week the Big 12 Conference held its annual football media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and both Kansas and Kansas State were represented by their head coaches and a few key players. 

Kansas’ media session included head coach Lance Leipold as well as offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr., quarterback Jalon Daniels, safety Kenny Logan Jr. and running back Devin Neal. 

The Jayhawks are coming off another disappointing season in which Leipold’s team finished at 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play. The two victories came against South Dakota in the season opener and at Texas on Nov. 13. Leipold explained how his team looks for ways to improve without looking at their record. 

Related
July 19, 2022
July 11, 2022
October 22, 2021
October 1, 2021
Most Popular