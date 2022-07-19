K-State, KU coaches gear up for Big 12 gauntlet

Last week the Big 12 Conference held its annual football media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and both Kansas and Kansas State were represented by their head coaches and a few key players.

Kansas’ media session included head coach Lance Leipold as well as offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr., quarterback Jalon Daniels, safety Kenny Logan Jr. and running back Devin Neal.

The Jayhawks are coming off another disappointing season in which Leipold’s team finished at 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Big 12 play. The two victories came against South Dakota in the season opener and at Texas on Nov. 13. Leipold explained how his team looks for ways to improve without looking at their record.