 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

K-State still has eyes on Big-12 title as Sunflower Showdown awaits

Kansas State still has a shot at a berth in the upcoming Big 12 title game. But before that is a road game against the improved Kansas Jayhawks, who may be down to their third-string QB for the Sunflower Showdown.

By

Sports

November 16, 2023 - 1:04 PM

Defensive tackle Jevon Banks (92) of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates after a sack against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas hasn’t been much of a showdown over the past decade or so.

That’s because the Jayhawks have rarely shown up.

The Wildcats have not lost to their rival since the 2008 season, just before Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder returned for his second stint in charge. And nothing changed when Chris Klieman took over four years ago, adding four wins to make it 14 straight and by an average margin of more than four touchdowns per game.

Related
November 23, 2022
November 8, 2021
November 5, 2021
November 1, 2019
Most Popular