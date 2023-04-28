 | Fri, Apr 28, 2023
K-State star stays close to home as Chiefs top draft pick

Kansas City native Felix Anudike-Uzomah was picked by the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the first round of Thursday's NFL draft. The K-State standout will be counted on to bolster the Chiefs' pash rush.

By

Sports

April 28, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) reacts after making a sack against the Texas Christian in the second half of the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs picked a hometown boy with the last selection in the first round of the hometown NFL draft.

The Super Bowl champions bolstered their pass rush Thursday night when they chose Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick. He was born in Kansas City and became a prep star in the suburb of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, before helping the Wildcats to a Big 12 title last season, when he was voted the league’s defensive player of the year.

“I got drafted by literally my favorite team growing up,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “It’s definitly a dream come true.”

