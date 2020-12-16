Menu Search Log in

K-State thumps Iowa St.

December 16, 2020 - 9:30 AM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DaJuan Gordon scored 15 points, making all 11 free throws, Kansas State made seven of eight from the line in the last 41 seconds, turning aside a late Iowa State surge 74-65 Tuesday night in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Gordon also grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double as the Wildcats (3-4, 1-0) held a 35-25 edge on the boards.

Kansas State started three true freshman in a Big 12 game for the first time and the trio came through. Davion Bradford scored 14 points, Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel each added eight points with three steals.

