K-State topples Wichita State

Kansas State rebounded from a tough loss at home to Nebraska four days earlier by knocking off in-state rival Wichita State 69-60 Thursday. K-State coach Jerome Tang and WSU coach Paul Mills both were part of the same coaching staff as assistants at Baylor.

December 22, 2023 - 11:56 AM

Wichita State forward Isaac Abidde, center, blocks a shot by Kansas State forward David N'Guessan (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 17 points, including a pair of clinching free throws in the final minute, and Kansas State held on to beat in-state rival Wichita State 69-60 on Thursday night at the T-Mobile Center.

Cam Carter added 15 points, David N’Guessan had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma scored 11 for the Wildcats (9-3), who bounced back from a lousy shooting night in a loss to Nebraska to beat the Shockers for the fifth consecutive time.

“These games are always tough for a lot of different reasons,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “The game before Christmas, you’re always concerned — Did your guys go home and not tell you? Some are flying out tomorrow morning and you wonder if they’re already home for Christmas or not. But I just thought our guys were locked in.”

