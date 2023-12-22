K-State topples Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 17 points, including a pair of clinching free throws in the final minute, and Kansas State held on to beat in-state rival Wichita State 69-60 on Thursday night at the T-Mobile Center.

Cam Carter added 15 points, David N’Guessan had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Arthur Kaluma scored 11 for the Wildcats (9-3), who bounced back from a lousy shooting night in a loss to Nebraska to beat the Shockers for the fifth consecutive time.

“These games are always tough for a lot of different reasons,” Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said. “The game before Christmas, you’re always concerned — Did your guys go home and not tell you? Some are flying out tomorrow morning and you wonder if they’re already home for Christmas or not. But I just thought our guys were locked in.”