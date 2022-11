MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 13 points in his first real action since collapsing during a game nearly two years ago, and Kansas State opened the season under new coach Jerome Tang with a 93-59 romp over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell led the Wildcats with 14 points apiece.

Tang took over the Wildcats’ program after serving as an assistant to Scott Drew at Baylor from 2003-22.