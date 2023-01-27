 | Fri, Jan 27, 2023
K-State’s Johnson ready to face ex-Gator teammates

Keyontae Johnson was a star for the Florida Gators before an undisclosed heart condition caused him to collapse two years ago. He has since transferred to Kansas State, where he has been one of the key leaders for the No. 5-ranked Wildcats.

January 27, 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — There are still a handful of players left at Florida who remember the exact moment, during a timeout against rival Florida State more than two years ago, that Keyontae Johnson collapsed to the floor and time seemed to stand still.

Johnson was loaded onto a stretcher, taken to the hospital and remained there for more than a week.

It was the last time he stepped on the floor for the Gators, other than a senior-day sendoff when he went out for an opening tip. Considering doctors at Florida and numerous other schools would not clear him to play given the heart condition that led to his collapse, it could have been the last time he stepped on the floor, period.

