Kansas avoids epic disaster; K-State guts out OT win

Kansas and Kansas State both had to sweat out home wins Tuesday. The Jayhawks were nearly stunned by lowly Eastern Illinois, while the Wildcats went to overtime to fend off Oral Roberts.

November 29, 2023 - 1:26 PM

Eastern Illinois' Jaylin Gibson (24) and Dajuan Harris Jr. of Kansas compete for a loose ball during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS

AWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Perhaps fifth-ranked Kansas was feeling a little bit jet-lagged. Or wished it was still in paradise.

Maybe the Jayhawks were looking ahead to a showdown with fourth-ranked UConn.

Whatever the reason, the team picked by many to contend for the NCAA title found itself in a one-point game with Eastern Illinois in the closing minutes Tuesday night. It took some big plays by Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. down the stretch, and some crucial plays at the defensive end, for the Jayhawks to escape with a 71-63 victory.

