Kansas avoids epic disaster; K-State guts out OT win

AWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Perhaps fifth-ranked Kansas was feeling a little bit jet-lagged. Or wished it was still in paradise.

Maybe the Jayhawks were looking ahead to a showdown with fourth-ranked UConn.

Whatever the reason, the team picked by many to contend for the NCAA title found itself in a one-point game with Eastern Illinois in the closing minutes Tuesday night. It took some big plays by Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. down the stretch, and some crucial plays at the defensive end, for the Jayhawks to escape with a 71-63 victory.