Kansas city acquires linebacker, tight end

The Chiefs made a move at the trade deadline to help bolster their struggling defense.

Kansas City also traded away a Super Bowl champion.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL’s trade deadline.

The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks. He sat out last Sunday’s win over Cleveland with what the team called a groin injury amid reports that Ingram was hoping to be traded elsewhere.

